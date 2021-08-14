$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.20. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. 49,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

