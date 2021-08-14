$0.92 EPS Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in MGE Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 362.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MGEE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. 44,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

