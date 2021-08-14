0Chain Price Up 23.2% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and $377,990.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

