0xcert Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $893,017.83 and approximately $99,908.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

