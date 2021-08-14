$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

