$1.14 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,444. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $298.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

