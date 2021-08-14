-$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the lowest is ($1.87). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($1.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($7.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.56) EPS.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

