$1.68 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NSIT stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

