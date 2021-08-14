$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.41 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

