$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Camping World reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

