$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

