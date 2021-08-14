$10.70 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $30.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

WVE opened at $6.41 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $325.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

