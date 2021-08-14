$137.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce $137.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $181.42 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $466.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $573.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $844.54 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

