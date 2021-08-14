143,127 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after buying an additional 688,506 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

