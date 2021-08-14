159,196 Shares in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Atomera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 48.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atomera by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

