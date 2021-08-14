$170.58 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce $170.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.46 million and the highest is $174.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $123.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $681.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $780.71 million, with estimates ranging from $720.18 million to $830.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,059 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 615,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $20,209,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -233.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

