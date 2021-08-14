$18.53 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $21.51 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $17.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $119.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

CTMX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $316.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

