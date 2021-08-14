1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $34,467.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00154416 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.