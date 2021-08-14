1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $33,501.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00123327 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

