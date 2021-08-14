$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.69 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $34,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

