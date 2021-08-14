250,000 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

