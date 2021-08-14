$253.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $253.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.00 million and the lowest is $249.94 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on STL. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

