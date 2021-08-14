$255.64 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $255.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $255.87 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $187.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.