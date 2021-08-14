2,682,744 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,682,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,266,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.17% of Landcadia Holdings III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 22.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 76.4% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings III stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.34. 498,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

