2key.network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00878968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00100994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043815 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,638,436 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.