$3.10 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post $3.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $209.33 million and a P/E ratio of -38.64. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

