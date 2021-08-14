$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.38 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

