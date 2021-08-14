$3.83 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $3.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $4.14 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $17.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.52 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 million, a PE ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

