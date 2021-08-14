302,344 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.