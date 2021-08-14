31,593 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

