$34.40 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post $34.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.25 million and the lowest is $33.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.88 million to $138.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.88 million, with estimates ranging from $147.41 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $621.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

