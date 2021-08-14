348,187 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 348,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,866,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 340,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,255. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -388.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $753,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,265.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,282. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.