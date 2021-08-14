360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter.

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

QFIN opened at $18.70 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

