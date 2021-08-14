36,439 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,017,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.26. 159,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

