$373.78 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $373.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.28 million and the lowest is $349.60 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after buying an additional 820,445 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.