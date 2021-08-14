$373.78 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $373.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.28 million and the lowest is $349.60 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after buying an additional 820,445 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

