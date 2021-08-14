39,258 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

