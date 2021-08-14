3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,573 shares of company stock worth $602,947 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

