$403.27 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.50 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after purchasing an additional 201,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.