4,122 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $302.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $304.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

