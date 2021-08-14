$413.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report sales of $413.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 182,457 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

