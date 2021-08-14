$424.80 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to report sales of $424.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.51 million to $426.08 million. Plantronics posted sales of $410.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $476.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million.

POLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.