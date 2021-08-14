43,200 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denbury by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $58,151,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $67.99. 420,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

