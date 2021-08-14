44,514 Shares in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

