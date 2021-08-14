468,627 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 468,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,760,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $273,000.

VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

