$5.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $5.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.77 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $10.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

