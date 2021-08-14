$53.13 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $53.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $9.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 490.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $140.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.