56,633 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

