$58.54 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post $58.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.07 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

