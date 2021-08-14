$59.27 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $59.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.97 million to $59.74 million. Repay posted sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $289.01 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RPAY opened at $22.51 on Friday. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

