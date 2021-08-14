596,970 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 596,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of EJFAU stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

